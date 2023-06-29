Gode Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,011.88 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $106,011.88 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

