Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Up 411.1% in June

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GFX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 13,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

