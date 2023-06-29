Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

