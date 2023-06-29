Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $11.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Stories

