Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GHL opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 198.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.