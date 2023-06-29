Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

