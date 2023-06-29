Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 5.5%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. 43,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 250,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Grindr Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grindr

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

