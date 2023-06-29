GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSRMW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 26,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,869. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 1,698.4% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,908,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,746,937 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

