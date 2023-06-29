GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.45 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $219.07 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001998 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002561 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

