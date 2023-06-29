GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $83.00. The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 41959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

