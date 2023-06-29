H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.42

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 141310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.35.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
