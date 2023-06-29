Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

