Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHRSW. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HHRSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 5,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. Hammerhead Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHRSW shares. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

