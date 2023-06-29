Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,106 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,971 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.