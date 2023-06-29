Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

