Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $878,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

