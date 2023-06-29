Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

