Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,560 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.