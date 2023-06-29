Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $202.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

