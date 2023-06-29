Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

