Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

