HC Wainwright Trims Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Target Price to $1.40

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.7 %
FURY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.