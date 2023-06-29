HC Wainwright Trims Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Target Price to $1.40

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

FURY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

