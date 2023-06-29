Head to Head Analysis: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) vs. NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY)

NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NV Bekaert and Ryerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.23 $391.00 million $7.18 5.64

Profitability

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than NV Bekaert.

This table compares NV Bekaert and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A Ryerson 4.59% 32.23% 11.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NV Bekaert and Ryerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV Bekaert 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryerson 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ryerson has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than NV Bekaert.

Summary

Ryerson beats NV Bekaert on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector. The Steel Wire Solutions Business unit is involved in the development, manufacture, and supply of various steel wire products and solutions for sectors, including energy and utilities, mining, construction, agriculture, automotive, and consumer goods. The Specialty Business unit develops and manufactures reinforce concrete, masonry, plaster, and asphalt; fiber technologies products for filtration, heat-resistant textiles, electroconductive textiles, and hydrogen electrolysis technologies, as well as the safe discharge of static energy, sensor technologies, and semiconductor applications; gas and hydrogen burners, and residential and commercial heat exchangers; and reinforcement solutions for rubber hoses and belts. The Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group unit offers steel wire and synthetic ropes for surface and underground mining, offshore and onshore energy, crane and industrial, fishing and marine, and structures; and advanced cords (A-Cords) includes fine steel cords for elevator and timing belts used in construction and equipment markets respectively, window regulator and heating cords for the automotive sector, and Armofor thermoplastic tapes for light-weight pipes in energy markets. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Zwevegem, Belgium.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

