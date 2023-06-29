Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.35 and a 200 day moving average of $277.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

