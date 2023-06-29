Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $293.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

