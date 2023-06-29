Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.