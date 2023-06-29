Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Valero Energy makes up 0.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 571,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,825. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

