Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 26,859,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,033,551. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

