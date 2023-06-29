Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
