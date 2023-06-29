Hixon Zuercher LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

