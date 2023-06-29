Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.17. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 92,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $645,450,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

