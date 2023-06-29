Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $8.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

FIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

