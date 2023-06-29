Hop Protocol Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $162,126.90 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

