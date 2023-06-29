Horan Securities Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,028,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,878,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,282,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

