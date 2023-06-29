Horan Securities Inc. Sells 297 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

