Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
