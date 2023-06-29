Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

