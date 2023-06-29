Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Hypera Stock Performance
HYPMY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Hypera has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.60.
Hypera Company Profile
Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.
