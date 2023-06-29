iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 207,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
About iAnthus Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.