iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 207,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

