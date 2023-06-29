Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
