IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMACW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

