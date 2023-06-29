Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Imaflex Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1100386 EPS for the current year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

