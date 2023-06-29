Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.76

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 133444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

