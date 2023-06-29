Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.