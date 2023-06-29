InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Up 2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 36,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 630,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.27% and a negative net margin of 661.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
