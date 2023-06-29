InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Up 2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 36,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 630,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.27% and a negative net margin of 661.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

