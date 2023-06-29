Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

About Innate Pharma

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.