Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.
About Innate Pharma
