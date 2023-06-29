Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of Goldmoney stock remained flat at C$8.60 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. Goldmoney Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$120.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of -0.62.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.91 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

