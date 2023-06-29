Insider Buying: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) Director Rodney A. Buck acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,858.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

JOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 28,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,900. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 148,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 151.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

