Insider Buying: Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Buys £4,000 in Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Free Report) insider Stephen Walker purchased 25,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,085.82).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Walker bought 20,000 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,340.11).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £18.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.25 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

About Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or low diets, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to support gut health.

