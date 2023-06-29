Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $324,000.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 112.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

