Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $184.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.37. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

